Smith Group Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $286.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $274.68 and a 200-day moving average of $223.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.06 and a beta of 0.39. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.98 and a fifty-two week high of $304.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $659.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $357.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.86.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,089,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,441 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,829,070. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 20,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $5,305,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,632. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,398 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,460. Insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

