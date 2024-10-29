Smith Group Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,633 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,186 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises about 2.7% of Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $32,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AXP opened at $271.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $264.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.14. American Express has a 12-month low of $141.73 and a 12-month high of $286.36.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.22. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The business had revenue of $16.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.06%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $268.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Express from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Express from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on American Express from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.09.

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 77,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.26, for a total value of $21,049,740.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,176,150.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

