Smith Group Asset Management LLC Raises Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,747 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises 2.0% of Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $23,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 58.4% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $114.17 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $87.05 and a one year high of $121.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on TJX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.