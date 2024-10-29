So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) Short Interest Down 43.4% in October

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decrease of 43.4% from the September 30th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

So-Young International Stock Performance

NASDAQ SY traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 38,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,758. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.03. The stock has a market cap of $101.19 million, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.91. So-Young International has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $1.52.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. So-Young International had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $56.06 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $0.80 price objective (down previously from $1.50) on shares of So-Young International in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

About So-Young International

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for consumption healthcare services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers So-Young Mobile App that offers users medical aesthetic knowledge and experience to reach an informed medical aesthetic treatment decision and make reservations for treatment with medical professionals and medical aesthetic institutions; So-Young Beauty which provides similar interfaces and functions as the mobile app, as well as serves as additional access points to the platform; and medical aesthetic community content through its website soyoung.com.

Featured Stories

