Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOO) Short Interest Down 50.0% in October

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHOO traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.40. The company had a trading volume of 303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.57. Sotherly Hotels has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $23.45.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

