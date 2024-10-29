Southern Energy (LON:SOUC) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Southern Energy Corp. (LON:SOUC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.21 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 8 ($0.10), with a volume of 1343 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.75 ($0.10).
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 9.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.32 million, a PE ratio of -28.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.68.
Southern Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets comprising Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, covering an area of approximately 38,000 acres located in Mississippi.
