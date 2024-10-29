SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE) Stock Price Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.29 and last traded at $28.32. 1,696,770 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 252% from the average session volume of 482,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.37.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.51.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.