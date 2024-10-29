SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Acquired by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 31.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $4,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $417,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 253,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,194,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

GLDM opened at $54.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.59 and its 200-day moving average is $48.59. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $54.47.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

