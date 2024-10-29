SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK) Short Interest Update

SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the September 30th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David M. Orbach acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.69 per share, for a total transaction of $96,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,700. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider David M. Orbach purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.69 per share, with a total value of $96,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,700. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William P. Taylor bought 4,000 shares of SR Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $39,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,700 shares in the company, valued at $214,613. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 19,000 shares of company stock worth $189,360. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SR Bancorp

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SR Bancorp stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK – Free Report) by 59.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,773 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned 0.42% of SR Bancorp worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

SR Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRBK traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.04. The company had a trading volume of 39,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,976. SR Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $11.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.79. The stock has a market cap of $103.89 million and a PE ratio of -1.10.

SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter. SR Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 28.30%.

SR Bancorp Company Profile

SR Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

