STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Barclays

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

Shares of STAG opened at $37.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. STAG Industrial has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $41.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1233 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at STAG Industrial

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $1,386,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,151.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STAG Industrial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,222,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 24.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 129,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,990,000 after buying an additional 25,844 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 12.3% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 967,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,190,000 after buying an additional 106,217 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 763.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 62,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 2.2% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,652,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,727,000 after buying an additional 78,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

About STAG Industrial

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

