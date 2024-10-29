Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.900-4.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.43.

Shares of NYSE SWK traded down $8.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,066,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,925. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.68 and its 200-day moving average is $93.74. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $77.70 and a 52 week high of $110.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.93, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -169.07%.

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $1,404,863.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,963.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

