StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Barnes Group (NYSE:B)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on B. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Barnes Group from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.50 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

B opened at $46.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.24. Barnes Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.79 and a fifty-two week high of $47.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.31 and its 200 day moving average is $39.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 519.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.38.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). Barnes Group had a negative net margin of 3.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $382.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,689,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,366,000 after buying an additional 206,351 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,587,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,565,000 after acquiring an additional 60,152 shares during the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,484,000 after acquiring an additional 259,957 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,576,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 753,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,997,000 after purchasing an additional 72,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

