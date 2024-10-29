Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires 385 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 62,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 7,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

IWB stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $318.82. The stock had a trading volume of 62,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,831. The firm has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $311.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.84. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $225.99 and a 1-year high of $321.24.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

