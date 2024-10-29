Strategic Blueprint LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,517 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF makes up about 1.0% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF worth $16,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 146.1% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMXC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.94. The company had a trading volume of 238,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,321. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.13. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a twelve month low of $47.91 and a twelve month high of $63.25.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

