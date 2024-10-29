Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $6.09 Million Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN)

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 2.95% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January worth $6,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UJAN. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter worth $282,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

BATS UJAN traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $38.33. The company had a trading volume of 10,489 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.92 and a 200 day moving average of $37.12. The company has a market capitalization of $208.13 million, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (UJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.