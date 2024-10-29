Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 1,201 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,879.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 251,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,266,000 after purchasing an additional 242,690 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 42,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,348,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $286.97. The company had a trading volume of 941,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,979,288. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $203.76 and a 52 week high of $289.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

