Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 878 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 409,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises 2.4% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.57% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $38,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 198.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 78,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after buying an additional 52,021 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 233,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,217,000 after purchasing an additional 23,986 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 708,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,941,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUS traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $96.08. The company had a trading volume of 19,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,841. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.06. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $69.93 and a twelve month high of $97.51.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

