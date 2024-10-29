Strategic Blueprint LLC Trims Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $36,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.87. The company had a trading volume of 848,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,637,164. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $142.50 and a 12 month high of $177.94.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Procter & Gamble

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,216,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,325,360. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,216,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,208 shares in the company, valued at $6,325,360. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $573,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,657,210. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 397,986 shares of company stock worth $67,642,430. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.