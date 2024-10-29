Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Acquires 231 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,456,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $701,522,000 after acquiring an additional 623,712 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 129.4% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 730,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,153,000 after purchasing an additional 412,389 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the first quarter worth approximately $114,836,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the second quarter worth $91,748,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at $75,957,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on MSCI from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.23.

Shares of MSCI opened at $595.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $579.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $528.69. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $439.95 and a 52 week high of $617.39.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

