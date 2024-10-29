Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Buys 175 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 155.6% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.41, for a total transaction of $31,974.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,932,582.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.41, for a total transaction of $31,974.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,932,582.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 718,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,252,760. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,538 shares of company stock valued at $7,049,994 in the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Snowflake stock opened at $117.23 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.13 and a 52-week high of $237.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.39. The firm has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.31 and a beta of 0.83.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.72 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.62%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.74.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

