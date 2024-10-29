Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,178 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 3,345.6% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 179,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,391,000 after buying an additional 174,171 shares during the period. M&G Plc boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 426,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,334,000 after buying an additional 14,724 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 387,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $169.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.29. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.03 and a 52-week high of $183.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PEP. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $190.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.92.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

