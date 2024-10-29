Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Purchases 4,615 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 2.5% of Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $23,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $253.31 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $179.11 and a 52-week high of $253.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.66.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

