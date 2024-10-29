Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,789 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC owned approximately 2.10% of Vivos Therapeutics worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Vivos Therapeutics Stock Up 9.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VVOS opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49. Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $48.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 7.72.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter. Vivos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 85.90% and a negative return on equity of 652.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Vivos Therapeutics from $6.40 to $6.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment modalities for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers The Vivos Method, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.

