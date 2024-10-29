Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Short Interest Update

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,038,600 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the September 30th total of 780,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10,386.0 days.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BIOVF remained flat at $32.01 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.35 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.92. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $32.25.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and specialty care in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Aspaveli®/Empaveli for the treatment of adult patients with paroxysmal nocturnal haemoglobinuria; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); VONJO for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk primary or secondary (post-polycythemia vera or post-essential thrombocythemia) myelofibrosis; Zynlonta, an aggressive malignant disease; Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still’s disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

