Swipe Self Reported Market Cap Tops $159.42 Million (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Swipe has a market cap of $159.42 million and approximately $14.71 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Swipe has traded 2% higher against the dollar. One Swipe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000354 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Swipe Coin Profile

Swipe launched on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 621,876,250 coins and its circulating supply is 621,874,271 coins. The official message board for Swipe is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Swipe is solar.org.

Swipe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

