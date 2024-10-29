Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.570-4.610 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $82.0 billion-$82.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $82.2 billion. Sysco also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.57-4.61 EPS.

Sysco stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,063,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,144,278. Sysco has a 1 year low of $64.28 and a 1 year high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.75.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sysco will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.44%.

SYY has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.08.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

