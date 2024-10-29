Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Bay Rivers Group

Bay Rivers Group lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 79,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,787,000 after purchasing an additional 35,404 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $437,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on TSM. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $196.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,988,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,552,436. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.58 and a 200 day moving average of $166.78. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $84.95 and a 12 month high of $212.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.4871 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 36.95%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

