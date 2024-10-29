Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Plans $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of TSE:TVE opened at C$3.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.84. Tamarack Valley Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.34. The company has a market cap of C$2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 2.49.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Tamarack Valley Energy had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of C$382.98 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.1386527 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Christine Ezinga purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.67 per share, with a total value of C$29,367.20. Insiders have bought a total of 28,173 shares of company stock valued at $107,945 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, July 15th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Tamarack Valley Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Tamarack Valley Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.03.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

