Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $5.72 and last traded at $5.72, with a volume of 12973 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.

Specifically, insider Boxer Capital Management, Llc sold 633,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $4,348,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,690,642 shares in the company, valued at $45,964,710.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Boxer Capital Management, Llc sold 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $4,406,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,573,642 shares in the company, valued at $53,394,176.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Get Tango Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TNGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.

Tango Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.46. The firm has a market cap of $631.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.81.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 274.04% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The company had revenue of $19.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNGX. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 170,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 89,481 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 7,128 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Tango Therapeutics by 16.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,080,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,462,000 after buying an additional 101,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

About Tango Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.