Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $5.72 and last traded at $5.72, with a volume of 12973 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.
Specifically, insider Boxer Capital Management, Llc sold 633,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $4,348,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,690,642 shares in the company, valued at $45,964,710.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Boxer Capital Management, Llc sold 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $4,406,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,573,642 shares in the company, valued at $53,394,176.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TNGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.
Tango Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.46. The firm has a market cap of $631.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.81.
Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 274.04% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The company had revenue of $19.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNGX. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 170,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 89,481 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 7,128 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Tango Therapeutics by 16.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,080,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,462,000 after buying an additional 101,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.
About Tango Therapeutics
Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.
