Taylor Morrison Home’s (TMHC) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Raymond James in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $84.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $81.00. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

Taylor Morrison Home stock traded down $4.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.79. The stock had a trading volume of 68,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,821. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $37.23 and a 52-week high of $71.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.79.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.31. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter worth $246,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 4.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 11.3% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.3% in the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 23,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

