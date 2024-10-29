Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,700 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the September 30th total of 128,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 336,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Up 4.8 %

OTCMKTS TWODY opened at $21.22 on Tuesday. Taylor Wimpey has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $23.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.97.

Taylor Wimpey Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.5571 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

