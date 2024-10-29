Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,700 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the September 30th total of 128,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 336,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Taylor Wimpey Stock Up 4.8 %
OTCMKTS TWODY opened at $21.22 on Tuesday. Taylor Wimpey has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $23.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.97.
Taylor Wimpey Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.5571 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.
About Taylor Wimpey
Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Taylor Wimpey
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Seagate: 4 Reasons to Buy-the-Dip on the Sell-the-News Reaction
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Insiders Are Buying High-Yielding Delek Logistics Partners
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Cameco Is the Leading Play on Nuclear Power, And It Pays to Own
Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.