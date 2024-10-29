TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust increased its stake in American Electric Power by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on AEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.43.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP stock opened at $99.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $52.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.07. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.37 and a fifty-two week high of $105.18.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 69.02%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

