TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $220,000 in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $490.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $485.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $482.11.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP stock opened at $513.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $468.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $440.80. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.11 and a 12-month high of $524.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.15%.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total transaction of $3,846,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,881.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

