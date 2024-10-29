TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 344 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 10.9% in the third quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC raised its position in Chevron by 19.6% in the third quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.5% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 331,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares during the period. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,924,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Chevron from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.07.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $150.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $135.37 and a 12 month high of $167.11. The firm has a market cap of $275.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.55%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.