TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 700.0% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 60.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $320.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $300.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.00.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of TSCO opened at $269.99 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $186.06 and a fifty-two week high of $307.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.47. The stock has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,349.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.