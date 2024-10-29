Technology Minerals (LON:TM1) Trading Down 15.8% – Time to Sell?

Technology Minerals Plc (LON:TM1 – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 15.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00). 2,090,959 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 7,757,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12 ($0.00).

Technology Minerals Trading Down 15.8 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13.

About Technology Minerals

Technology Minerals PLC operates as a mineral exploration company. It explores for battery metals comprising cobalt, copper, lithium, nickel, and manganese. The company operates mineral resource projects in Ireland, Spain, Cameroon, and the United States. Technology Minerals Plc was 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

