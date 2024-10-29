TechPrecision Co. (NASDAQ:TPCS) Short Interest Update

TechPrecision Co. (NASDAQ:TPCS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 54.3% from the September 30th total of 4,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TechPrecision Stock Performance

NASDAQ TPCS traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,361. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.75. TechPrecision has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $7.30. The firm has a market cap of $33.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 0.22.

TechPrecision (NASDAQ:TPCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TechPrecision had a negative net margin of 22.29% and a negative return on equity of 58.41%. The company had revenue of $8.60 million during the quarter.

About TechPrecision

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Ranor and Stadco. It provides custom components for ships, submarines, military helicopters, aerospace equipment, components for nuclear power plants, and components for medical systems.

