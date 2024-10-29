Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Teleperformance Stock Performance
TLPFY stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.33. The company had a trading volume of 7,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,800. Teleperformance has a one year low of $44.15 and a one year high of $83.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.69.
Teleperformance Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Teleperformance
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Is McDonald’s Stock a Smart Buy After Sell-Off and Earnings?
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- QuantumScape: Solid State EV Batteries Nearing Commercialization
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- MicroStrategy: Is This Bitcoin-Powered Stock a Buy or a Gamble?
Receive News & Ratings for Teleperformance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleperformance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.