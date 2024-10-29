Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Teleperformance Stock Performance

TLPFY stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.33. The company had a trading volume of 7,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,800. Teleperformance has a one year low of $44.15 and a one year high of $83.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.69.

Teleperformance Company Profile

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the customers consultancy services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services and Digital Integrated Business Services, and Specialized Services. The company offers customer relationship operations, technical support, technical assistance and customer acquisition services, management of business processes, back office and digital platform services, consulting, data analysis services, on-line interpretation, visa application management, health management services, and accounts receivable credit management services, and recruitment process outsource services.

