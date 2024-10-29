Tellor Price Tops $59.93 (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Tellor has a market cap of $157.08 million and approximately $27.68 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tellor token can now be purchased for $59.93 or 0.00085874 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Tellor has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69,797.09 or 1.00016754 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69,590.95 or 0.99721358 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Tellor launched on August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,687,748 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,621,218 tokens. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tellor is tellor.io/blog. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor Tributes (TRB) is a token used within the Tellor decentralized oracle on the Ethereum network, primarily for validator incentives, staking deposits, and dispute fees. Its supply increases over time, managed by the Tellor Core contract. Founded in 2019 in the U.S. by Brenda Loya, Nick Fett, and Michael Zemrose, Tellor aims to ensure system security, create a robust ecosystem, and establish long-term sustainability.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

