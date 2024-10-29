Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Stock Price Up 6.4% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) rose 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.22 and last traded at $46.11. Approximately 589,929 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,121,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.34.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($6.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.41) by ($2.36). The company had revenue of $165.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Tempus AI in the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new stake in Tempus AI in the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tempus AI in the 3rd quarter worth $283,000. Northwestern University purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the second quarter worth $491,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the second quarter worth $633,000.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

