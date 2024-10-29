Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.28 and last traded at $50.23, with a volume of 194615 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $44.60 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tetra Tech from $46.60 to $51.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.48.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.45 and a 200-day moving average of $43.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 89,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $4,081,653.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,664,762.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 89,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $4,081,653.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,664,762.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 36,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $1,715,173.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,244,713.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 236,370 shares of company stock worth $10,880,243. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 88.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 26.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,307,000 after buying an additional 8,289 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 41,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 355.8% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 9,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 7,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

