Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT) Shares Down 1.4% – Here’s Why

Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT – Get Free Report) was down 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.04 and last traded at $5.04. Approximately 481,799 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 691,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

Teucrium Wheat Fund Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teucrium Wheat Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Teucrium Wheat Fund by 1,340.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,556,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,895 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $939,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $939,000. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Teucrium Wheat Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000.

Teucrium Wheat Fund Company Profile

Teucrium Wheat Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to wheat without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for wheat (Wheat Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), which includes the second-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%; the third-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

