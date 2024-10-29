The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Stake Lifted by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,242 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $7,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 200 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Trading Down 0.0 %

The Cigna Group stock opened at $314.84 on Tuesday. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $253.95 and a 52 week high of $370.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.46.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $60.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $922,151.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,264.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $384.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CI

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.