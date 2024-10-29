The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 3.5% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $10,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 61 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. Wolfe Research upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $555.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $577.00 to $614.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.69.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 2.2 %

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $523.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $500.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $474.64. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $293.29 and a 12 month high of $540.51.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $1.51. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.21%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total transaction of $1,061,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,359,435.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

