The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors reduced its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 971 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 8,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.9% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 16,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. FCG Investment Co raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 37.7% during the third quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 2,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 76.4% during the third quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, First American Bank raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 33,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,418,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of GS stock opened at $523.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $165.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $500.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $474.64. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $293.29 and a 1-year high of $540.51.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $1.51. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $577.00 to $614.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $472.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $524.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total transaction of $1,061,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,359,435.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.