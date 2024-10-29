Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Tops $0.0548 on Top Exchanges

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 28th. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $368.73 million and $7.46 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0548 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00037545 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00006154 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00011167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00006374 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,727,334,643 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

