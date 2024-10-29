Threshold (T) Price Down 5.5% Over Last Week

Threshold (T) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Threshold token can now be purchased for $0.0228 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $228.49 million and $4.31 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Threshold

Threshold is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,962,860,940.162596 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02276317 USD and is up 4.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 148 active market(s) with $4,268,129.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

