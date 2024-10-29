Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP) Short Interest Update

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the September 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Price Performance

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV stock remained flat at $10.60 during midday trading on Monday. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,679. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $10.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.53.

Institutional Trading of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV stock. Clear Street LLC boosted its holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP – Free Report) by 40.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,007 shares during the period. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV comprises 0.0% of Clear Street LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Clear Street LLC owned 1.00% of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 33.22% of the company’s stock.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Company Profile

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

