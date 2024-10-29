Tissue Regenix Group (LON:TRX) Stock Price Down 1.9% – What’s Next?

Tissue Regenix Group plc (LON:TRX – Get Free Report) fell 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 51 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 53 ($0.69). 184,584 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the average session volume of 79,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54 ($0.70).

Tissue Regenix Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 58.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 62.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £37.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,300.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.69.

Tissue Regenix Group Company Profile

Tissue Regenix Group plc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes platform technologies in the field of bone graft substitutes and soft tissue in the United States and internationally. The company operates through dCELL, BioRinse, and GBM-V segments. It also provides dCELL technology, a soft tissue decellularisation process that removes DNA and other cellular material from animal and human soft tissue to repair diseased or damaged body parts; and BioRinse technology, a natural bone filler solution for osteoinductivity to stimulate and regenerate native bone growth.

Featured Stories

