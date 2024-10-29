Toncoin Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $17.20 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $5.04 or 0.00007210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. Toncoin has a market cap of $17.20 billion and approximately $157.87 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin Coin Profile

TON is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,114,003,978 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,113,997,163.815026 with 2,543,644,752.6937423 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 4.94392399 USD and is up 0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 586 active market(s) with $120,312,997.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

